More than 300 arrests made during first week of Extinction Rebellion protests

Extinction Rebellion protests

More than 300 arrests have been made during the first week of Extinction Rebellion’s fifth wave of mass protests in London.

Some 11 activists were arrested during action on Bank Holiday Monday, which saw protesters block Tower Bridge with a van and caravan.

It follows 34 arrests on Sunday when demonstrators occupied the Science Museum in protest against its partnership with oil giant Shell.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been a total of 367 arrests in the capital since the environmentalist group began its latest round of action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion, on August 23.

Extinction Rebellion members on Tower Bridge, which has been blocked by a caravan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The group is demanding the Government stops investment in fossil fuels.

As part of the protests, activists have blocked a road in central London with a large pink table containing built-in lock-ons, spray painted the floor outside the HM Revenue & Customs headquarters and daubed the famous Guildhall in the City of London in red paint.

Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, dyed the Buckingham Palace fountains red in protest at animal hunting.

On Monday, activists were seen lying on the ground near Tower Bridge, while others wore aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Protesters were seen to be removed by officers prior to the blocking of the bridge.

The Metropolitan Police said demonstrators had used “complex” lock-ons “to frustrate our removal efforts”, and specialist removal teams were drafted in.

Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The force said on Twitter: “We see many comments and questions asking why this work can’t be quicker and use more direct tactics.

“While we understand the public’s frustration, we must consider the safety of everyone involved – including our officers.

“This work is painstaking but we work as quick as we can.”