Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after death of pensioner

Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police said the force was called just before 2pm on Saturday to St James Street in Accrington, following reports of a concern for welfare.

Emergency services found a 79-year-old man with serious head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Police said two men, aged 54 and 58, both from Accrington, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon.

They remain in custody and the pensioner’s family, who are being supported by officers, have been made aware of the development.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking anybody who saw someone “behaving suspiciously in the area” on Saturday to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Stables, of the force’s major investigation team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“A murder investigation is under way and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch.

“I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our inquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area.

“There are also officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

“If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”