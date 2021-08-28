Three people left injured after incident on ride at festival

Police file image

Three people have been left injured after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria.

Emergency Services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday after two women and one man suffered injuries, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident.

One woman is in a critical condition while the other two people have serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

They have all been taken to Furness General Hospital.

The incident took place at a local festival in the area called Fudstock, a charity being supported by the event said.

A cordon has been placed around the area whilst investigations are ongoing.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Charity St Mary’s Hospice, which Fudstock is raising funds for, posted a statement on its Facebook page.

It said: “St Mary’s Hospice Management team is aware of an incident at the ‘Fudstock’ event which was taking place tonight on Barrow Island.

“Although we are not directly involved in the organisation or planning of the event, we did have some fundraising staff and volunteers present to represent us.