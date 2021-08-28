Anti-vaccine passport protest blocks traffic in central London

UK News

It is understood protesters are heading towards Clapham Common.

Large crowds of protesters have marched through central London and blocked traffic as part of a demonstration against vaccine passports.

The Save Our Rights UK group had previously promoted the “medical freedom march”, which would be “standing against mandated vaccines and vaccine passports”.

Pictures and video shared on Twitter showed protesters gathering at Hyde Park on Saturday.

Protesters against vaccine passports (Twitter/@ManOfKent72/PA)

People could be seen carrying placards and banners saying “no medical dictatorship” and “no vaccine passports”, while smoke flares appeared to have been released in one place.

The Metropolitan Police warned of disruption to traffic and bus services as roads became blocked.

The force said crowds moved on to Victoria, on to Vauxhall Bridge Road, and through to Kennington. It is understood protesters are heading towards Clapham Common.

Police advised people to avoid the area at the junction of Brixton Road and Acre Lane in the south of the capital, before confirming it had been cleared for traffic.

