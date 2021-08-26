Man jailed for firing pistol after funeral for clubland figure ‘Mr Ibiza’

Mohammed Umar

A man has been jailed after firing shots in a cemetery following a funeral.

Mourners had gathered to pay their respects to Manchester criminal Clive Pinnock, known as ‘Mr Ibiza’, at Gorton Cemetery during lockdown last year when armed police were called after shots were fired.

Mohammed Umar, 24, was sentenced to six years and three months at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday for the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

Umar, of Broadlea Road, Burnage, had approached the group of mourners as they gathered after the ceremony at about 7pm on April 23 2020 and fired several shots from a self-loading pistol, the police said.

Nobody was hit and Umar fled, but was chased by some of the group as he continued to wield the weapon.

The force spokesman said the group caught up with Umar and assaulted him before officers intervened.

His injuries included black eyes and bruises and he was arrested following hospital treatment.

Police said the gun was discovered in a park bin days later.

Detective Constable Terry Macmillan said: “This is a shocking act that took place in a location considered sacred to many, where people pay respects to their loved ones who have passed.

“Thankfully, no-one in the cemetery at the time of Umar’s actions reported receiving any injuries, however Umar’s own injuries as a result of the assault proved to be relatively serious.

“Umar opened fire in such a busy, open space, showing the disregard he has not only for the law, but the safety of the general public and innocent passers-by.”

Pinnock, from Longsight, south Manchester, was killed after the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a BMW in Manchester on April 8 2020.