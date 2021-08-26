Man charged with food contamination at London supermarkets

Police officers in forensic suits speak to a colleague outside Tesco Express on Fulham Palace Road

A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London.

Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road on Thursday at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – after the incidents on Wednesday evening.