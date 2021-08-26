Arrests as protesters dye Buckingham Palace fountains red

Extinction Rebellion protests

Scotland Yard said arrests have been made after demonstrators released red dye into the Buckingham Palace fountains in protest at animal hunting.

Campaign group Animal Rebellion staged the protest at the Victoria Memorial water feature, which sits directly in front of the Queen’s London residence, on Thursday.

The group said it had dyed the fountains “blood red in a protest against use of crown land for hunting and animal agriculture” during two weeks of events in the capital urging action on the climate crisis.

Police officers remove protesters from the fountain at the Victoria Memorial in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “A number of activists have vandalised the Victoria Memorial water feature outside Buckingham Palace.

“We are on scene and arrests have been made. The suspects are being taken to custody.”

Demonstrators were detained by police officers as they stood in the red water at the monument to Queen Victoria, with some holding flares and signs.

Harley McDonald-Eckersall, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “Crown land should be used to grow healthy, nutritious food for all and to provide homes for the animals we share this country with.

A number of activists have vandalised the Victoria Memorial water feature outside Buckingham Palace. We are on scene and arrests have been made. The suspects are being taken to custody. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 26, 2021

“We are demanding that the Queen end the use of crown land for industries which are contributing to the climate and ecological emergency and the death of animals.”

Extinction Rebellion began its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday and is demanding the Government immediately ends investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

A series of arrests have been made as the environmental group targeted areas across London, including Oxford Circus on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill.