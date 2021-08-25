Police release images of car linked to arson attack on TikTok family

Firefighters

Detectives have released images of a car believed to be linked to an arson attack on a vehicle owned by a family of TikTok influencers.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information about a light blue Fiat Punto, which is believed to be a Grande model, after a fire near the south-east London home of the Smithy Family.

The car, which has a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch, is believed to be in the south-east London area including Welling, Bexleyheath, Dartford or Greenwich, the force said.

Officers are hoping to trace the owner of the vehicle (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives want to identify the car and its owner as it is believed to have been used in connection with the incident.

It comes after emergency services were called to a car fire in Welling shortly after 11pm on July 14.

Police and London Fire Brigade attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by 12.30am.

The incident is being treated as arson but no arrests have yet been made.

No-one was injured.

The Smithy Family, which have 3.3 million followers on TikTok and 299.4 million likes, confirmed on posts on Facebook and TikTok that their vehicle was set alight.

Father Nick Smithy published a video on Tuesday saying the family have been accused by some of setting the vehicle on fire themselves, which he denied, as he warned the flames could have spread to their home.

He said in a TikTok video: “We shouldn’t have to be on here to prove our innocence, that shouldn’t be the case at all. But we are, we’re having to do this now, because of these sick, vile people who are twisted enough to think that someone would do that.

“We wouldn’t [do that]. Why would I burn my home down after doing all of that work? It annoys me how some very small minded, minority people think.

“We’ve been to hell and back, and we’ve done nothing to deserve that.”

The Fiat Punto – believed to be a Grande model – is light blue with a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

After the police published the appeal, the family shared it on Facebook and wrote: “It’s been seven weeks and we are still looking over our shoulders questioning everything and everyone. We just want answers so we can move on.”

Detective Sergeant Danny Banks, from the Serious and Complex Investigations Unit, said: “A team of officers have been working diligently to establish the circumstances of this incident. I thank everyone who has already come forward to the police.

“We are now focusing our investigation on the car pictured and wish to identify it as soon as possible. If you recognise it, please come forward and speak to us. No piece of information is too small and could significantly help us in our investigation to establish who is responsible for this attack.”