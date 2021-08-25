Kingston murder victim was stabbed to death, post mortem confirms

Kai Davis (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man who was stabbed to death in south west London has been named by police as Kai Davis.

The Met Police have released an image of the 22-year-old from Hounslow who was found injured in Kingston-upon-Thames on Saturday.

Officers found him after they were called to reports of a disturbance in Clarence Street at 3.45am on August 21.

Mr Davis was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday found the cause of death to have been a stab wound to the chest, the force confirmed.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder but he has been released with no further action.

A second man, aged 19, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-September.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, leading the investigation, said: “These arrests have marked significant progress and we remain committed to bringing justice to Kai’s family.

“I can’t imagine how difficult this time must be for them and I thank them for their continued support as we progress all lines of inquiry.

“There were a large number of people present when this happened and I urge those people to come forward.

“You may be able to help us significantly in our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1211/21AUG.

You can submit information or video/images using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S84-PO1.