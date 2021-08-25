Coroner offers ‘heartfelt condolences’ after Afghan refugee dies in window fall

Boy window fall death hotel

A coroner has offered her condolences to the family of a five-year-old Afghan refugee who fell to his death from a hotel window, at what she said was a “truly awful time” for them.

An inquest was opened on Wednesday and heard only very brief details of how Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel and landed on the top deck of a multi-storey car park.

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said in the five-minute hearing: “He was staying with his family at the Metropolitan Hotel, on Blonk Street, in Sheffield.

“On August 18 2021, emergency services were called to a car park adjacent to the hotel following reports of Mohammed having fallen from a window of the hotel on to the top storey of the car park.

“He was taken by ambulance to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.”

Ms Rawden told Sheffield Coroner’s Court that Mohammed was identified by his father.

She said: “I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to Mohammed’s family at this truly awful time.”

The coroner told the hearing that the boy was born in Afghanistan in May 2016.