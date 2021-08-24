US will not keep troops in Afghanistan past August 31

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan

Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders have failed to persuade the US to keep troops in Afghanistan to continue evacuation efforts past the end of the month.

The Prime Minister was expected to press US President Joe Biden to keep his forces on the ground past August 31, as they are providing security at Kabul airport to allow people to flee the country.

But following an emergency meeting of G7 leaders, chaired by the PM on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Biden said the deadline remained in place.

And Mr Johnson said: “We will go right up until the last minute that we can but you’ve heard what the President of the United States has said, you’ve heard what the Taliban have said.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “We’re confident we can get thousands more out, but the situation at the airport is not getting any better.”