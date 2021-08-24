Chef pleads guilty to murdering teenage friend

Lewis Ashdown

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his teenage friend in a “sustained and violent assault”.

Chef Lewis Ashdown admitted killing 18-year-old Marc Williams, from Uckfield, East Sussex, who disappeared after calling his family to say he was on his way home on the evening of Saturday May 29.

His body was found in a wooded area in the village of Fairwarp on Tuesday June 1.

Sussex Police confirmed the teenager died of multiple stab wounds.

Marc Williams was found dead with multiple stab wounds three days after disappearing (Sussex Police/PA)

Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Uckfield, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on September 24, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.

“Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc’s trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Marc at this incredibly distressing time.”

Following Mr Williams’ death, his family said in a statement: “Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring and thoughtful actions.

“We are feeling his loss every second and that will never change. Our hearts are broken.