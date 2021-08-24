Boots to offer drugs and make-up on Deliveroo

Boots is to launch on Deliveroo from Tuesday (Boots/PA)

Boots has become the latest high street brand to sign up with Deliveroo to help customers who may have over-indulged on the food and drink delivery app the night before.

The company launches a 14-store pilot in cities across the country from Monday, including London, Edinburgh and Nottingham initially, with plans to roll out in other areas if successful.

Around 400 products will be available to customers on Deliveroo, including pain relief, vitamins and plasters.

Other products will also include No7 products, make-up, sandwiches, snacks, toiletries and baby essentials, the company said.

Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com at Boots UK, said: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Deliveroo and have carefully selected over 400 products for its launch to help our customers get the things they need, when they need them.

“It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids.

“Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a way to access our products quickly and easily.”

Boots saw a continued rise in online sales during successive lockdowns, including an 85% jump on the website between March 1 2020 and a year later.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: “This partnership will mean more choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”

Deliveroo has seen a huge expansion in its offerings during the pandemic, with high street stores keen to continue offering customers its products.

Several supermarkets are now on the platform and more high street names are signing up, although some in the industry have questioned the ability for brands to make a profit from the platform due to the high fees charged on each sale.