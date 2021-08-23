New train station CCTV images of suspect in double murder investigation

❓ Have you seen this man? ❓

Detectives have released CCTV footage of Lee Peacock to assist the public in helping locate him.

DSU Luke Marks: "Anybody who sees him, call police immediately on 999. I urge members of the public not to approach him."https://t.co/DJkz7dzPXz pic.twitter.com/yVdgEVzGnG

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 23, 2021