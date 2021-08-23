Irish special forces set for Afghanistan to help with evacuation

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan

Irish special forces were expected to travel to Afghanistan on Monday night to help evacuate remaining citizens in the country.

Some 36 Irish citizens and family members remained in the country.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said officials remain “in close contact” with these individuals.

Earlier, the department confirmed that 10 Irish people have been evacuated.

“The situation remains volatile and access to the airport continues to be a problem. Work continues on options for evacuation, the department is in ongoing contact with EU and other partners on the ground in Kabul,” the spokesperson said.

“There are also a small number of Irish citizens who are working for UN and international organisations and currently plan to stay in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile the first cohort of Afghan refugees were expected to land in Ireland on Monday evening.