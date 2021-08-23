Claims made on multimillion pound National Lottery prizes

National Lottery Lotto tickets (Yui Mok/PA)

National Lottery players have made claims on two life-changing cash prizes.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited said it has received claims on a Lotto jackpot and a Set For Life top tier prize worth millions.

A claim has come in for the £11,165,532 Lotto jackpot which was won by a single ticket-holder from the draw on August 14, while a second claim has come in for the £10,000-a-month-for-30-years top prize from the Set For Life draw on August 19.

Camelot said the claims will go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the games rules terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of the National Lottery is protected.

A bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne with The National Lottery branded champagne flutes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Subject to validation the prizes will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the tickets have been validated and paid, the ticket-holders will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the tickets were purchased, unless the ticket-holders decide to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for not one but two lucky ticket-holders who have now claimed their life-changing multi-million pound Lotto and Set For Life prizes.