What the papers say – August 22

Tony Blair’s take on the retreat of allied forces from Afghanistan is splashed across the nation’s papers.
The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times quote the ex-Labour PM as criticising Joe Biden’s decision to pull US forces out of the country as “imbecilic”.
The Sunday Mirror also quotes Mr Blair’s criticism of the American leader, with the paper adding the former politician has said of the withdrawal: “We didn’t need to do it.”
The Independent reports its staff witnessed four people crushed to death in the chaos outside Kabul airport, while The Observer says the UN has warned Afghanistan faces an “absolute catastrophe” without urgent humanitarian aid.
And armed forces minister James Heappey is quoted in the Sunday Express as saying British veterans should be proud of what they accomplished in Afghanistan, despite the scenes on the ground in the country.