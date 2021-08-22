Keir Starmer: Labour must modernise and become party of next 20 years to win

This week I met with @BCCCmembers in Wolverhampton.

They told me about the challenges they've faced, and difficulties accessing government schemes, like Kick Start.

Businesses must be at the heart of our recovery as we create the jobs of the future and a more resilient economy. pic.twitter.com/r6ZXBZ13wX

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 19, 2021