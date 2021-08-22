Afghanistan: We will do right by those who need us most, says Priti Patel

We continue to swiftly process applications under the Afghanistan Relocation & Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Those eligible can apply to the scheme from inside & outside Afghanistan if they're now in another country.

There's no end date to the scheme.

August 21, 2021