University to make Covid jabs mandatory for all students living on campus

A nurse administers a Covid vaccination

A specialist agricultural and veterinary nursing college has banned unvaccinated students from living on site, and warned they may have limited access to social events and clubs if they do not get a jab.

First reported in the Telegraph, Hartpury University and College in Gloucester is thought to be the first higher education institution in England to make vaccination mandatory for applicants.

Hartpury, which runs a number of equestrian courses, has also imposed the requirement on anyone wishing to keep a horse in its stables.

In a statement published on its website about Covid-19 measures in the 2021-2022 academic year, it said: “Our expectation is that all eligible students will engage and take up their vaccinations as soon as they are given the opportunity.

“In order to benefit from the most effective protection against Covid-19, it’s a mandatory requirement that all eligible students in on-site residential accommodation will engage in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and have both doses of the vaccine when made available to them.”

It continued: “It’s highly likely that eligible students who aren’t vaccinated will be limited in terms of access to student social events and venues on the Hartpury campus, amongst other limitations.

“This is in line with the national picture, where vaccination proof may be required in the autumn for entertainment/hospitality for all adults.”

Hartpury said the requirement does not apply to students who cannot have the vaccine due to medical exemptions.

In a “frequently asked questions” section of the website marked “Why should I have a Covid-19 vaccination?”, it says: “This isn’t just about you. Many of our family and friends have conditions preventing them from developing an effective immune response to vaccination.

“This makes them highly vulnerable to Covid-19. The vaccines help limit transmission of the virus and you’ll protect others by having your vaccine as soon as you’re eligible.”

The Government has stopped short of demanding students in higher education get a jab, but is “strongly encouraging” all those who are eligible to get one.