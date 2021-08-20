Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People queue to enter a Covid-19 vaccination event at Heaven nightclub in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 187 (60%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 122 (39%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the highest rate, with 802 new cases in the seven days to August 16 – the equivalent of 649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 397.7 in the seven days to August 9.

Hull has the second highest rate, up slightly from 610.5 to 625.6, with 1,621 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 512.1 to 623.7, with 682 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Isle of Wight (189.7 to 445.6)

Sedgemoor (397.7 to 649.7)

Eden (102.3 to 305.1)

Torbay (457.4 to 616.7)

Thanet (214.9 to 371.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9.