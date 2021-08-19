Man arrested in Scotland on suspicion of murdering wife

Mark Barrott

A man being sought over the murder of his wife has been arrested in Scotland, police said.

Mark Barrott, 54, from Leeds, was detained by Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of the murder of 50-year-old nurse Eileen Barrott, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

Leeds murder suspect Mark Barrott has been arrested in Scotland this morning. Our thanks to everyone who contacted us with information during this appeal.https://t.co/JWeHa2qyDi — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) August 19, 2021

West Yorkshire Police said he will be brought back to the force area, where he will be interviewed by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”

The force had previously urged Mr Barrott to hand himself in, and issued appeals after he was seen in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and was traced to an address in Elgin, but he had left.