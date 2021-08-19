Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A "Vaccination on Wheels" Covid-19 clinic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 184 (59%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 127 (41%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hull continues to have the highest rate, with 1,647 new cases in the seven days to August 15 – the equivalent of 635.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 591.6 in the seven days to August 8.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up sharply from 339.4 to 608.4, with 751 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 503.9 to 591.7, with 647 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 339.4 to 608.4)

Isle of Wight (160.2 to 418.1)

Herefordshire (137.4 to 301.1)

Eden (100.5 to 260.4)

Thanet (204.3 to 332.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 8.