What the papers say – August 17

A collection of British newspapers

The desperate scenes in Afghanistan feature on almost all of the country’s front pages, with some questioning the actions of US President Joe Biden.

The Guardian says that it is “chaos in Kabul as thousands struggle to flee the Taliban”, in a stark front page echoed by The Independent.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 17 August 2021: Chaos in Kabul as thousands struggle to flee the Taliban pic.twitter.com/h7ZyUJX7N3 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 16, 2021

Metro shows hundreds of Afghans trying to cram onto a US air force jet to escape Kabul and calls it “The flight from hell”, while the i reflects that for desperate Afghans there is “No way out”.

Tuesday's front page: No way out#TomorrowsPapersToday ? UK set to accept thousands of Afghan refugees https://t.co/fq4WBQVyO5 ? Deaths as people fall from sky https://t.co/RYE472U6OQ ? Joe Biden ‘stands by’ decision to withdraw troops https://t.co/QLhnde6A51 pic.twitter.com/ZeQWPXDF08 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 16, 2021

The Daily Mirror splashes with a photo from inside a US jet crammed with hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, The Sun turns up the heat on the US President over the withdrawal, calling him “Joke Biden”.

And the Daily Mail accuses the American leader of washing his hands of the country, while quoting Mr Biden as saying the chaos there is the “Afghans’ own fault” after the refusal of leaders and the military to stand up to the Taliban.

“Biden defends America’s flight”, says The Daily Telegraph, which also reports energy bills could soar under a “green gas hydrogen homes plan”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden defends America's flight'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ha407HEfeJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2021

The Times also features those two stories on its front page, while the Financial Times leads on the “chaos” engulfing Kabul airport.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 17 https://t.co/bBlnkGklPQ pic.twitter.com/vb3UD49IWM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 16, 2021

And the Daily Express leads on Boris Johnson ordering an extra 200 paratroopers into Afghanistan to “save thousands of Britons” who are fleeing from Taliban forces.

Tomorrow's front page: PM sends 200 extra Paras in race against time#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f172BvzNND — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 16, 2021