Man suspected of murdering his wife sighted in Aberdeen

Eileen Barrott death

Police looking for a man suspected of murdering his wife say he has been spotted in Aberdeen.

Nurse Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead at her home in Leeds on Sunday, and detectives issued an urgent appeal to find her husband, Mark Barrott, 54.

West Yorkshire Police said officers know Mr Barrott travelled to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Eileen Barrott was found dead at her home in Leeds on Sunday (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Tuesday, they said they believed he moved on to Aberdeen later that night and has been sighted in the city.

Officers said Mrs Barrott’s family have been left “completely devastated” by her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.”

Ms Rolfe said: “Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Detectives said Mr Barrott travelled to Edinburgh from Leeds by train on Sunday.

They said further inquiries have shown he subsequently caught a train to Aberdeen and was last sighted on CCTV in Huntly Street, in the city centre at 9.16pm on Sunday.

Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in the terraced house in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, for about 20 years and have two grown-up children – a son and a daughter.

Police want to trace Mark Barrott (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

They said Mr Barrott did not work but Mrs Barrott was a nurse at St James’s Hospital, in Leeds.

Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Officers are also trying to trace Mr Barrott’s car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB – which is still believed to be in Leeds.