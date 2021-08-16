What the papers say – August 16

A collection of British newspapers

The return to power of the Taliban, efforts to evacuate Britons from Afghanistan and questions over the futility of the war in the country dominate the nation’s front pages.

“Taliban rule returns to Afghanistan”, says the i, while The Guardian and Metro have the same stark front page headline of “The fall of Kabul”.

Monday's front page: Taliban rule returns to Afghanistan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TlAUIw9pOG — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 15, 2021

Guardian front page, Monday 16 August 2021: The fall of Kabul pic.twitter.com/e3Pf6nsSRs — The Guardian (@guardian) August 15, 2021

The Taliban is on the “brink of taking over Afghanistan” as President Ashraf Ghani flees the capital, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 16 https://t.co/W2jqVDJ7Kt pic.twitter.com/WosPEee13f — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 15, 2021

“Triumphant Taliban take Kabul as president flees”, says The Times, while also reporting gun licence applicants face having their social media checked following the deadly shootings in Plymouth.

Monday's TIMES: Triumphant Taliban take Kabul as president flees #TomorrowPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fkIjv6D7Kf — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 15, 2021

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the social media checks while leading with a headline of “The West flees as Kabul falls to Taliban”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'The West flees as Kabul falls to Taliban'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/KZe23DEIJS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 15, 2021

In light of the Taliban’s swift return to power after the long war in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reflects on the 457 British military personnel who lost their lives there, asking “What the hell did they all die for?”

“Taliban sweeps to power as Afghan president flees”, says The Independent, while The Sun runs with “Escape from Kabul”

Monday's INDEPENDENT: Taliban sweeps to power as Afghan president flees #TomorrowPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4cV183Tcwl — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 15, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads on the British military’s mission to “save 6,000 Brits” from Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country’s capital.

And the Daily Express takes a similar angle with “Britons flee as Afghanistan falls”