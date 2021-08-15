What the papers say – August 15

A collection of British newspapers

More fallout following the Plymouth shooting features in Sunday’s papers, along with the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The Sunday Telegraph carries the views of Lord Stevens who says police should “trawl” social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to prevent those with extremist views having access to weapons.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Force gun owners to face online hate trawl'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/mneOhQDld7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 14, 2021

The Observer features messages from killer Jake Davison, with its main story saying residents in Kabul are “gripped by fear” as the Taliban captures more cities.

The Independent carries a picture from Afghanistan, and leads with a report suggesting parts of the so-called red wall areas of England will lose up to £1 billion of funding this year as the Government has not yet set up a replacement to the EU grants system.

Sunday's INDEPENDENT: Poor parts of UK suffer £1bn Brexit black hole #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XLGsVTxASO — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 14, 2021

The Sunday Times carries a report into the coronavirus pandemic, an investigation by the paper suggesting the World Health Organisation missed a chance to stop the virus after China campaigned to gain influence over the body’s decision-making.

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries news from an “egghead” suggesting civilisation is “down to drinking” and that “boozing is officially great”.