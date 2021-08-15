Special prayers planned as Plymouth continues to mourn shooting victims

Plymouth incident

Special prayers are set to be said in Plymouth on Sunday as the city mourns the five people killed in a shooting spree which has left the local community shocked and saddened.

Concerns have been raised over how gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence and carried out his rampage before turning the gun on himself.

Tributes have poured in for those shot dead by Davison, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, with flowers, cuddly toys and candles left nearby to the scene in Keyham.

Churches across Devon, including St Thomas’ Church in Keyham, are expected to use their Sunday services to remember the victims, with a special prayer written by the Bishop of Exeter, Robert Atwell.

It comes as a former Metropolitan Police chief said officers should trawl through social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to ensure that “guns do not fall into the hands of dangerous people”.

Former commissioner Lord Stevens told The Sunday Telegraph that Davison was “clearly a dangerous man”, adding: “The videos he made should have been taken into account when he applied for a shotgun licence.

“There needs to be a trawling of online content for an in-depth assessment of who these people are and what they think.”

The Bishop of Exeter has written this prayer for #keyham and all who are grieving in Plymouth. We invite you to pray it and use it in your Sunday services tomorrow if you would like to. @nicthevic @NMckinnel @andrewbeane @jackiesearle09 @churchofengland pic.twitter.com/EG5W6MqnzQ — Diocese of Exeter (@CofEDevon) August 14, 2021

Social media posts and interactions offered insight into the mind of a man who was interested in guns and America, while his social media usage suggests an obsession with the “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”.

An investigation is already under way into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him after being removed at the end of last year.

The police watchdog launched an investigation following a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police, which contains preliminary information that Davison’s firearm and licence were returned to him in early July this year.

The certificate and shotgun had been removed by police in December 2020 following an allegation of assault in September 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

However, Davison’s firearms licence was returned after he attended an anger management course, according to reports.

Davison killed his mother before going on to shoot dead four more people (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the launch of the investigation by the IOPC, but asked: “How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place?”

Davison shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

In the 12-minute attack witnessed by horrified onlookers, Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

Davison also shot two local residents who are known to each other, a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, in Biddick Drive, who suffered significant injuries but which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Floral tributes have been left by the scene in Keyham (Ben Birchall/PA)

Devon and Cornwall Police said they received multiple calls about the incident at 6.11pm on Thursday, with armed and unarmed officers arriving at the scene within six minutes and Davison found dead by 6.23pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the issue of how the shooter came to legally own a gun to be “properly investigated” and described the shooting as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Saturday that an online page has been launched for those who may have information to assist with the investigation into the mass shooting.

The force added that post-mortem examinations are taking place and due to continue into early next week.