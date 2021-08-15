Anne-Marie among artists taking stage for Team GB Homecoming Concert

Cyclist Ethan Hayter holds his Olympic Silver Medal at a homecoming party at Herne Hill velodrome in south London

A wealth of musical artists including Anne-Marie and Bastille will take the stage at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Sunday to celebrate Team GB’s Olympic success.

Rag’n’Bone Man and YungBlud are among the other artists scheduled to perform at the Team GB Homecoming Concert, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm.

Performances will include 2002 singer Anne-Marie teaming up with the English National Ballet, YungBlud covering David Bowie’s Heroes alongside dance-circus company Motionhouse, and Bastille performing new single Distorted Light Beam accompanied by a live string orchestra.

Presented by the National Lottery, the event will be held in front of a live audience of 8,000 people, made up of friends and family members of athletes who were unable to travel to Tokyo, as well as key workers and National Lottery players.

The National Lottery currently funds more than 1,000 British athletes.

The event will be hosted BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Greg James.