What the papers say – August 14

UK NewsPublished:

The victims of the Plymouth mass shooting adorn Saturday’s front pages.

A collection of British newspapers
A collection of British newspapers

More information about the gunman and victims in Thursday’s mass shooting in Plymouth dominates the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, The Times and The Daily Telegraph report gunman Jake Davison had his gun license reinstated last month after he attended an anger management course.

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and The Independent lead with police naming the victims of the incident, which included a three-year-old girl and her father who were shot at random while walking in the street.

Elsewhere, the i weekend says the ability to work from home is unlikely to become a human right.

The FT Weekend reports on the Taliban stepping up its offensive throughout Afghanistan and closing in on the capital Kabul.

And the Daily Star leads with a story on health experts saying overweight people aged under 60 are “greedy”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News