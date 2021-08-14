Man charged over burned body found at site of Glasgow park fire

UK NewsPublished:

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old will appear in court in connection with the death of William Leiper.

William Leiper
A man has been charged over the death of William Leiper, whose charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.

The severely-burned body of the 31-year-old was found in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on August 4.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday and charged on Saturday.

He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can today confirm that the 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of William Leiper in Glasgow has now been charged.

“He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.”

The force said it is continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, has appealed for dog walkers, joggers, cyclists or anyone in the area to come forward if they may have seen anything.

The force appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 0562 of August 4, or to use the form anonymously at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S21-PO1

