Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in house

UK NewsPublished:

Police said the deaths of the 39-year-old man and young child are being treated as unexplained.

Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape

An investigation has been launched after a serving police officer and child were found dead.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child at the address.

The force said a 39-year-old man and a three-year-old child were found dead on arrival.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, police said.

The 39-year-old man was a serving officer with West Mercia Police.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

“While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News