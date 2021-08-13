Charles donates money to organisation helping Greeks affected by wildfires

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has made a donation to the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) to support the organisation’s humanitarian response to wildfires in Greece.

Charles’ undisclosed amount was welcomed by the HRC’s president, who said his organisation would “continue to work tirelessly for the people of Greece”.

Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday described the fires as the greatest ecological disaster his country has witnessed in decades.

Although wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers, hundreds of blazes have broken out across the country this year after an especially long and intense heatwave.

Greece has been battling devastating fires during the summer (Hellenic Red Cross/PA)

Several Mediterranean countries have suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey, where at least eight people have died, and Italy.

In Algeria, wildfires in the mountainous Berber region have killed at least 69 people.

Dr Antonios Avgerinos, the HRC’s president, said: “We are immensely grateful for His Royal Highness’ kind donation. It means a great deal to the dedicated staff of the HRC and to the people of Greece who we are helping.

“We are working hard to assist effected people during these extremely difficult times with the wildfires now affecting over 70,000 people.

“We hold a great affection towards His Royal Highness given his close family links with the country and the HRC will continue to work tirelessly for the people of Greece who have suffered with these unprecedented wildfires.”