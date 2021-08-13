Arrest over death of man whose burned body was found at site of park fire

William Leiper

A man has been arrested over the death of William Leiper, whose charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.

The severely burned body of the 31-year-old was found in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on August 4.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday.

The force said it is continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, has appealed for dog walkers, joggers, cyclists or anyone in the area to come forward if they may have seen anything.