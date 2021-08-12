Two children injured in rollercoaster incident at adventure park

Ambulance crew in action

Two children sustained minor injuries after a rollercoaster broke down at an adventure park in the Scottish Highlands.

The emergency services were called to the Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said the children were treated at the scene after the incident caused by mechanical failure.

The force said in a statement: “Around 11.30 this morning, police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster had suffered a mechanical failure at an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore.

“Two children sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Police are still at scene and inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent specialist resources to the scene after being called out at 11.37am.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.37am to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment.

“Crews left the scene at 12.14pm.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1141 hours to attend an incident in Carrbridge, near Aviemore.