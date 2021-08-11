Murder investigation after charred remains of man found in park

William Leiper

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the charred remains of a man were found in a Glasgow park.

Police Scotland believes William Leiper, 31, was the target of an attack, with officers following a “positive line of inquiry”.

Mr Leiper’s body was found at the site of a fire in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on Wednesday August 4.

The Scottish Sun reported that just days before his death, Mr Leiper had been cleared at a court on July 30 over allegations he had carried out a sex attack.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our inquiries so far indicate that this may have been a targeted attack and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“However, I am continuing to urge anyone who may have seen anything in the park and nearby Hartstone Road to get in touch as the slightest bit of information could help with our inquiries.

“There would have been dog walkers, joggers, and cyclists in the park on the morning that William’s body was found and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to do so.”