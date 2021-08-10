Woman killed in crash between two buses

UK NewsPublished:

Images posted on social media indicate that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another.

Police tape

A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said.

The Metropolitan Police called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London at 8.25am on Tuesday.

The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s. Her net of kin have yet to be informed, police said.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash involved three pedestrians.

The bus station has been closed.

