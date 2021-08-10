Pair charged over death of two-year-old girl

Flowers and soft toys left at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl have charged a man and a woman pic.twitter.com/SXN8r3zpq9 — Police Mid Ulster (@PSNIMidUlster) August 10, 2021

Both will appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.