Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People take part in coronavirus testing

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 187 (59%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 126 (40%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 617 new cases in the seven days to August 6 – the equivalent of 621.4 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 716.0 in the seven days to July 30.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 541.1 to 601.2, with 790 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 512.7 to 580.1, with 1,507 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Peterborough (up from 301.1 to 441.0)

Oadby and Wigston (249.1 to 384.1)

Hinckley and Bosworth (272.2 to 394.2)

Derby (235.1 to 338.1)

Cambridge (322.1 to 423.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 30.