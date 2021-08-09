Tower Bridge in London stuck open due to ‘technical failure’

UK NewsPublished:

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

London Bridge stuck
London Bridge stuck

One of London’s famous landmarks and bridges has been left open after a technical fault.

Tower Bridge, which is one several bridges over the River Thames which connects central and southern parts of the capital, has been stuck for more than an hour.

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the Corporation told the PA news agency: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

City of London Police, which patrols the area, has urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in a tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas.

“Updates to follow.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News