Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Britain

Summer weather

Thunderstorms are set to strike across parts of Britain.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in a few places, according to Met Office yellow thunderstorm warnings covering parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and London and southern England.

Thundery downpours could see parts of England facing 10-20mm rain in a short space of time or 20-40mm over two or three hours in a few places.

The showers will die out during the evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across southern and central parts of England Monday 1200 – 2100 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/E7YEGH7jLw — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2021

The warning covering the east of England, London and south east England plus south west England lasts to 9pm.

Parts of Scotland could see 15-30mm of rainfall in a short space of time or perhaps with 50-70mm over several hours, according to the Met Office which said some of these downpours, possibly over eastern Scotland, may also be thundery.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across Northern IrelandMonday 1200 – 2100 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ZNv7HcgpyZ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2021

The warning covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde runs to 11pm.

Northern Ireland, which has been issued with a weather warning that runs to 9pm, may also be hit by torrential rain.

The Met Office said: “Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 10-20mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 30-50 mm over several hours in a few places where successive showers occur.

“Some of these showers may also be thundery.

“The showers will fade away during the evening.”

People with riverside properties in Buxted and on Hempstead Lane have been urged to try and protect their homes after a flood warning was issued for the River Uck, East Sussex.

England flood authorities described the river as “high and rising” and said it may remain higher than normal until Monday evening.

It comes after a weekend of downpours in which the worst washouts were in northern England and southern Scotland.

The Met Office earlier said higher pressure will start to build from the west on Tuesday, bringing more settled conditions for many places by midweek.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “For a lot of the UK tomorrow it will be like what we have seen over the weekend, plenty of showers around and some of those showers will be heavy.”

He added: “As we head towards the middle of the week, the showers do take a bit of a step back and we generally turn a little bit drier for most as we go into Tuesday.

“There will be some showers around across northern and eastern parts but they won’t be as impactful as they have been.”

Mr Snell continued: “Certainly down in the southern half of the UK, we certainly might have a good few decent days towards the second half of the week, where we will replace the showers with some sunshine and some warmer temperatures.