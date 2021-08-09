Pupils can ‘feel satisfied’ their exam results are fair – Ofqual chief

Students outside the Department for Education building in London, reacting to news on a phone

Tens of thousands of pupils in England awaiting their A-level and GCSE results can “feel satisfied” their grades are fair despite exams being cancelled for the second straight year, according to the head of the exams watchdog.

Pupils will be given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, as they will only be assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Ofqual interim chief regulator Simon Lebus told the BBC the watchdog wanted to create a system where every student was given a fair chance to show what they can do, adding: “I’m very confident that when they get their grades on Tuesday and Thursday this week they’ll be able to feel satisfied that that’s happened.”

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned “chaos and incompetence” in Government had created extra stress for those awaiting their results.

Sir Keir said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had failed to act early enough to ensure this summer’s results operations run smoothly.

“It frustrates me immensely that this week’s big moment in so many young people’s lives is being risked by the chaos and incompetence at the top of this Government,” the Labour politician said.