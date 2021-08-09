Covid vaccine hesitancy among younger age groups decreases, figures show

Young people get Covid-19 vaccine jab

Vaccine hesitancy among young people has fallen, new figures have suggested.

For 16 and 17-year-olds – who are now able to get a Covid-19 jab after the decision was announced last week to extend the rollout to that age group – hesitancy has decreased from 14% to 11%.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey looked at attitudes during the period from June 23 to July 18 – a day before most coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

Among those aged 18 to 21, hesitancy around jabs went down to 5% from 9%, and dropped slightly for 22 to 25-year-olds from 10% to 9%.

The first otherwise healthy 16 and 17 year-olds in the UK received their Covid-19 jabs on Friday, two days after a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to extend the programme.

(PA Graphics)

Until that point, some under-18s had been eligible for a jab if they had certain health conditions, lived with someone who is immunocompromised or were approaching their 18th birthday.

The extension of the rollout means all of the UK’s 1.4 million 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible to get a first dose.

For the ONS survey, vaccine hesitancy refers to adults who have chosen not to be vaccinated, report being very or fairly unlikely to have a vaccine if offered, responded “neither likely nor unlikely”, “don’t know” or “prefer not to say” when asked how likely they would be to get a jab if offered.

The ONS said its data involved 15,433 people aged 16 and above in England, Scotland and Wales.