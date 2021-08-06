PM ‘recognises pain’ of coal mine closures, No 10 insists as comments condemned

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson recognises the “huge impact and pain” caused by coal mines shutting, Downing Street said as aides attempted to limit the damage caused by his comments about Thatcher-era pit closures.

The Prime Minister was condemned by leaders in Scotland and Wales after joking that Margaret Thatcher had given the UK an early start in the shift away from coal power by closing so many collieries.

Number 10 declined to apologise for the comments but said Mr Johnson understands the suffering of former mining communities.

The PM’s official spokesman told reporters: “The Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK.

During a visit to Scotland, Boris Johnson said Margaret Thatcher’s pit closures had helped the UK move away from fossil fuels (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This Government has an ambitious plan to tackle the critical issue of climate change, which includes reducing reliance on coal and other non-renewable energy sources.

“During the visit the Prime Minister pointed to the huge progress already made in the UK transitioning away from coal and towards cleaner forms of energy, and our commitment to supporting people and industries on that transition.”

Asked if Mr Johnson will apologise, the spokesman said: “You’ve got my words there, the Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Prime Minister’s comments were “crass and offensive”, with the collapse of the coal industry causing “incalculable” damage to Welsh communities.

Mr Johnson’s comments, made during a visit to Scotland on Thursday, had already been strongly criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

A protest in Trafalgar Square during the miners’ strike (PA)

Mr Drakeford added his rebuke to the Prime Minister, highlighting the economic scarring suffered across swathes of Wales by the decline of coal.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I’m afraid that those remarks are both crass and offensive.

“The damage done to Welsh coal mining areas 30 years ago was incalculable and here we are 30 years later the Tories are still celebrating what they did.”

Mr Johnson made the off-the-cuff remarks as he was pressed on whether he would set a deadline for ending fossil fuel extraction.

The Prime Minister hailed existing action to move to greener forms of power, stating that when he was a child 70%-80% of all electricity had been coal-generated.

“Since then, it’s gone right down to 1%, or sometimes less,” he said.

Lives & communities in Scotland were utterly devastated by Thatcher’s destruction of the coal industry (which had zero to do with any concern she had for the planet). To treat that as something to laugh about is crass & deeply insensitive to that reality. https://t.co/QY0Y59UO3K — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 5, 2021

“Look at what we’ve done already.

“We’ve transitioned away from coal in my lifetime.

“Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we’re now moving rapidly away from coal altogether.”

The Thatcher administration saw the bitter 1984-85 miners’ strike which affected pit communities across the country.

Ms Sturgeon responded by saying lives and communities across Scotland were “utterly devastated by Thatcher’s destruction of the coal industry”, adding that it had “zero to do with any concern she had for the planet”.