Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 71 (23%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 244 (77%) have seen a fall.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 751 new cases in the seven days to August 2 – the equivalent of 756.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 397.8 in the seven days to July 26.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 395.7 to 579.1, with 761 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 471.6 to 546.2, with 1,419 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 397.8 to 756.3)

North Kesteven (236.9 to 451.6)

Exeter (395.7 to 579.1)

Norwich (307.3 to 446.0)

Brighton and Hove (334.2 to 455.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26.