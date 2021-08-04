Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after fatal house fire

Tipton house fire

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a man died following a house fire.

The male, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being rescued from the blaze at a terraced home in Tame Road, Tipton, shortly after 8.10pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A woman in her 30s, who was also rescued by firefighters, was taken to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, with smoke inhalation.

Two police officers who were passing the house joined neighbours in trying to help those trapped inside but were forced back by the ferocity of the flames.

Fire investigation officers at the property (Jacob King/PA)

Detectives believe the arrested woman, who is being questioned on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, is known to the occupants of the house.

An investigation is continuing into how exactly the blaze started, with West Midlands Fire Service saying the cause was currently “unknown”.

Firefighters received multiple 999 calls about the blaze, West Midlands Fire Service said.

The first of six appliances was at the scene in four minutes, where crews were confronted by a “significant” blaze in the first-floor bedroom of the mid-terrace home.

Fire crew with breathing gear battled flames inside and rescued a man, a woman and pet dog within minutes of entry. The pet also died.

Two people and a dog were rescued from the scene, but a man and the pet died (Jacob King/PA)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews found two occupants who had been rescued from the property by fire colleagues and were being given CPR.

“One occupant, a man, was in a critical condition.

“The team of ambulance staff immediately commenced advanced life support on scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services team, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later.”

Superintendent Phil Asquith, of West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

“Two of our officers were passing through the area at the time and were first on the scene.

“They bravely went into the address but the intensity of the fire forced them back.

“This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services.