Opposition voiced to Covid vaccine requirement to enter hospitality businesses

There has been angry opposition from the hospitality sector to a suggestion Covid-19 vaccine passports could become mandatory to enter indoor venues.

The Irish Government has introduced rules to bar anyone from dining indoors unless they can prove they have been vaccinated or have Covid immunity.

Stormont ministers are understood to be considering a similar move in an attempt to address lower vaccination rates among young people.

On Monday, 72.6% of the eligible population in Northern Ireland had been vaccinated, with lower rates among the 18-30 age groups.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill questioned why hospitality was being singled out and urged ministers to talk to the sector and consider a wider approach.

He also questioned making the vaccine mandatory to enter hospitality, saying “you cannot blackmail people into doing stuff”.

“There is talk about hospitality being singled out for vaccine passports, we’re saying, ‘at least talk to us’,” he told PA.

“There is a difference between an incentive and removing civil liberties but there is also the wider question of why just hospitality, why not buses, trains, universities, the gym.”

Mr Neill also warned that the idea would be complex to implement, questioning where would legal liability rest and businesses where some staff may not be vaccinated.

And he voiced concerns on the potential impact on trade for businesses which were forced to close for months over lockdown.

“In the south, the industry and the Taoiseach and senior ministers were engaged for days in discussions, but we get no discussion,” he said.

Mr Neill urged a better marketing campaign to boost vaccination rates.

Stormont ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss the state of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Feile an Phobail offered 500 event tickets for those who received their vaccination at a pop-up clinic in Falls Park. However, despite an early rush, not all the tickets were claimed.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the Northern Ireland council of the British Medical Association, said he believes vaccine passports for hospitality are “inevitable”.

“The problem is we have seen over the last couple of weeks hundreds of patients in hospital who mostly aren’t vaccinated occupying hospital beds and we’re overwhelming our intensive care units, we’re having to take staff away from theatres to look after these patients and as a result patients with cancer and kidney transplants aren’t being done,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s defensible, I think we have to take action to fix this situation.

“We have already seen this (vaccine passports) for foreign travel, I think that we will (see it for hospitality), I don’t think we have an alternative.”

Dr Black urged more young people to have their vaccine, adding they have a “responsibility to look after themselves, to look after friends and family, colleagues and their health service”.

“They are failing to do that at the minute,” he said.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s chief electoral officer Virginia McVea has allayed concerns that many could miss out on the Department for the Economy’s £100 high street voucher scheme next month due to work under way on the electoral register.

A canvass had begun to update the register, and some names of those that have not responded will be removed in November.

She said the department intends to use the September register for the scheme.

Ms McVea said they believe more than 100,000 people who are not on the electoral register while 180,000 people are on the register under the wrong details, such as not updated a surname after getting married or updated address after moving house.