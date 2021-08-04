Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics

UK NewsPublished:

Silver medallist Jennifer Abel was met by partner David Lemieux, a professional boxer, who went down on one knee.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu

Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday.

A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee.

Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”.

Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han took gold for China in the event.

