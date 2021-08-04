Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu

Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday.

From an Olympic medal ? in Tokyo to a diamond ring ? back home ??, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate ? ?: @JennAbel91 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xUOB5vsy70 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021

A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee.

Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”.

Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25.