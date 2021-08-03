Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 31-August 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 18 (6%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 296 (94%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 712 new cases in the seven days to July 30 – the equivalent of 717.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 329.3 in the seven days to July 23.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 939.1 to 550.4, with 776 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, up from 368.3 to 541.8, with 712 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 329.3 to 717.0)

Exeter (368.3 to 541.8)

North Kesteven (253.2 to 391.7)

Somerset West & Taunton (172.1 to 243.0)

Norwich (332.9 to 400.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 23.