Man charged with murder following death of girl, 15, at holiday park

Police tape at a crime scene

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a teenage girl at a holiday park in North Wales, police have said.

Officers were called to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon in which a 15-year-old died.

Matthew Selby, from the Greater Manchester area, was charged with murder on Monday, North Wales Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

The force said: “We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.”

Images posted from the scene on Saturday showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan which had been taped off by detectives.